Biden

President Joe Biden on September 14 is set to announce the approval of the first $900 million for electric vehicle chargers across the country when he speaks in Detroit, a White House official said.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Detroit on Wednesday announcing the approval of the first $900 million for electric vehicle chargers across the country, which he says will help build charging stations across 35 states.

"It used to be that to buy an electric car, you had to make all sorts of compromises. But not now. Thanks to American ingenuity, American engineers, American autoworkers -- it's all changing," Biden said in a speech following a tour of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

CNN's Allie Malloy and Betsy Klein contributed to this report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.