Biden announces $2.8 billion in grants for US battery supply chains

President Joe Biden, here in Washington, D.C., on October 18, is set to announce $2.8 billion in grants for domestic battery supply chains.

President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced two actions Wednesday aimed at lowering costs amid inflation by targeting domestic battery supply chains -- new efforts the administration is rolling out 20 days before the midterm elections

The Department of Energy is awarding $2.8 billion in grants from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year to 20 manufacturing and processing companies for projects across 12 states. The battery investments include components affecting both the electric grid and electric vehicles.

