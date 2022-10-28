Biden and Harris set to make rare joint campaign appearance for Pennsylvania Democrats

President Joe Biden, seen here in Syracuse, New York, on October 27, and Vice President Kamala Harris will make a rare joint appearance in Philadelphia as they seek to boost Pennsylvania Democrats in the closing stretch of the election.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will make a rare joint appearance on the campaign trail in Philadelphia Friday evening as they seek to boost Pennsylvania Democrats in the closing stretch of the election.

Their visit comes at crucial time, with less than two weeks until Election Day, as Democrats are fighting to hold onto their narrow majority in the 50-50 Senate. Pennsylvania represents the party's best opportunity to pick up a Senate seat, with incumbent GOP Sen. Pat Toomey retiring.