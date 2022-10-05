Biden and DeSantis put political rivalry aside -- for now -- as President tours hurricane damage

President Joe Biden, right, will visit Florida on October 5 to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

 Getty

President Joe Biden is in Florida to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the combative Republican leader posed to potentially challenge the Democrat for the presidency in 2024.

For the time being, Biden and DeSantis have put their budding political rivalry aside, and their administrations have worked in concert since the hurricane's deadly collision with Florida's west coast. That was on display Wednesday.

