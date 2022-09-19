Biden again says US forces would defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression

President Joe Biden, seen here at the White House on September 15, has reiterated that United States military personnel would defend Taiwan if the Chinese military were to launch an invasion of the democratically ruled island.

 Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Joe Biden in an interview that aired Sunday said US military personnel would defend Taiwan if the Chinese military were to launch an invasion of the democratically ruled island, in comments that yet again appear to venture beyond the longstanding US policy on the issue.

The comments on CBS's "60 Minutes" reiterate a pledge to defend Taiwan that Biden has previously made, though Sunday he specified that "US men and women" would be involved in the effort.

