Biden administration takes step to preserve Obama-era DACA program

"Dreamers" rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, in Washington, DC, on June 15. The Biden administration took a step to try to preserve the DACA program on August 24.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP/FILE

The Biden administration on Wednesday took another step to try to preserve the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to stay and work in the country.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the finalized rule, which is an effort to continue the DACA policy that was first introduced in 2012. Over the years, the program has protected more than 800,000 people from deportation, according to DHS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.