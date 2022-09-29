Biden administration kicks off student loan debt forgiveness process

The Biden administration on September 29 is kicking off its efforts toward forgiving student loan debt, sending updates on the process via email before the window to apply opens next month.

In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients.

