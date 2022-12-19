Biden administration finalizing its plans as it braces for end of Title 42

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas, on December 18.

 John Moore/Getty Images

The Biden administration is finalizing its plans, including a controversial asylum policy, ahead of the end of a Trump-era border restriction that's set to expire in just days, according to officials familiar with the planning.

The plans could be announced within the coming day, officials said.

