Biden administration finalizing its plans as it braces for end of Title 42 and a rush at the border

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas, on December 18.

 John Moore/Getty Images

The Biden administration is finalizing its response to Wednesday's anticipated end of a Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42, according to officials familiar with the planning.

Officials said the plans, which may include the revival of a controversial asylum policy, could be announced within the coming days. But it appears the administration may end up with some more time to consider its plans after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday issued a temporary pause on the order lifting the policy.

Tags