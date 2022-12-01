Biden administration dealt another setback in court in effort to revive student loan debt relief policy

A second federal appeals court has rejected a Biden administration bid to put on hold a ruling blocking the President's student debt relief policy. President Joe Biden is pictured here at the White House on August 24.

 Evan Vucci/AP

A second federal appeals court has rejected a Biden administration bid to put on hold a ruling blocking the President's student debt relief policy.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday night that it would not pause a ruling from a Texas judge striking down the policy while an appeal of the ruling played out.

CNN's Arlette Saenz and Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

Tags