Biden administration asks Supreme Court to let student debt relief program go forward

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court on Friday to let the student debt relief program go forward.

 Al Drago/Getty Images

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow its controversial student loan debt relief program to go into effect while legal challenges play out across the country.

The program promises to deliver up to $20,000 of debt relief for millions of borrowers, but has been on hold after lower courts blocked it nationwide.

Tags