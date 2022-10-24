1435390758

President Joe Biden gives remarks on student debt relief at Delaware State University on October 21. The Justice Department told an appeals court on October 24 that the Biden administration should be allowed to carry out its student debt relief plan as an appeal plays out.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/FILE

The Justice Department told an appeals court Monday that the Biden administration should be allowed to carry out its student debt relief program while litigation over the policy plays out.

In a new brief filed with the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considering a challenge to the program brought by six Republican-led states, the administration defended the policy while arguing that there were serious procedural flaws with the challengers' case.