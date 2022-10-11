Biden addresses possible criminal charges against Hunter Biden and says he's 'proud' of son's fight against drug addiction

During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on October 11, President Joe Biden for the first time addressed his son's exposure to possible criminal charges for allegedly lying on a gun-purchase application.

 Sarah Silbiger for CNN

President Joe Biden on Tuesday for the first time addressed his son's exposure to possible criminal charges for allegedly lying on a gun-purchase application, but he said he was proud of Hunter Biden for confronting his struggles with drug addiction in an interview with Jake Tapper aired on "CNN Tonight."

Hunter Biden purchased a gun during a time in which he has now acknowledged he was struggling with drug addiction -- an issue now under federal criminal investigation because federal law requires purchasers to attest that they aren't users of or addicted to illegal drugs, CNN has reported. Federal prosecutors are weighing possible charges related tax violations and for making a false statement related to the gun purchase, CNN reported.