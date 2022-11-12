Four years ago, Morris J. Alexie had to move out of the house his father built in Alaska in 1969 because it was sinking into the ground and water was beginning to seep into his home.

"The bogs are showing up in between houses, all over our community. There are currently seven houses that are occupied but very slanted and sinking into the ground as we speak," Alexie said by phone from Nunapitchuk, a village of around 600 people. "Everywhere is bogging up."

