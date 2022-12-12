Beijing and large swaths of northern China woke to choking sand and dust on Monday, as a winter sandstorm sent air pollution levels off the charts.

A thick cloud of dusk blanketed the Chinese capital, where the air quality index of PM10 -- particles of pollution that are less than 10 micrometers in diameter and can enter through the nose and travel to the lungs -- hit 999, meaning it exceeded the top of the scale, far beyond the point deemed hazardous to health.

CNN's Jessie Yeung contributed to this story.