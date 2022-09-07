Before he died, a Las Vegas journalist wrote an exposé on a local official. Investigators were then seen at that official's home

Jeff German, seen here on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2021, was found dead outside his home on September 3, the newspaper said. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department served search warrants September 7 in relation to the death of German.

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP

The Las Vegas journalist found dead with stab wounds had been working on a story about a local official the week he was killed, according to the journalist's employer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The local official, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, was the subject of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German's articles that detailed Telles' oversight of his office. German reported that Telles created a hostile work environment and carried on an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

CNN's Michelle Watson and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.