Before-and-after images show scale of tornadoes' devastation By Brett Roegiers and Allison Collins, CNN Dec 11, 2021 Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, December 11, 2021 Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, January 28, 2017 Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette, Arkansas, December 11, 2021 Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette, Arkansas, February 22, 2021 Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies. Farm buildings in Monette, Arkansas, December 11, 2021 Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies Farm buildings in Monette, Arkansas, February 22, 2021 Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies Satellite images reveal the scale of the tornadoes devastation. Dozens of people are feared dead after at least 30 tornadoes tore through at least six states late Friday and early Saturday.Among the collapsed buildings is a candle factory in Kentucky, a nursing home in Arkansas and an Amazon warehouse in western Illinois."It's changed the landscape ... here in Mayfield," Kentucky State Police Lt. Dean Patterson said. "We're seeing (destruction) that none of us have ever seen before." Satellite images reveal the scale of the devastation.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 