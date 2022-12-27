Beef burger or fish sandwich? These menu labels encourage people to eat less red meat, study shows

The Impossible Whopper from Burger King includes a plant-based patty from Impossible Foods.

 Michael Thomas/Getty Images/FILE

A little more information on restaurant menus could encourage people to choose meals with a lower climate footprint, according to a new study, which found that adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red meat consumption.

The food system is responsible for a staggering one-third of planet-warming emissions, and beef is the biggest culprit. Yet Americans eat a huge amount of it, consuming an average of 57 pounds per person per year, compared to a global average of 14 pounds.

