A bear at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida was shot and killed after it escaped and attacked a staff member Wednesday, the zoo said in an email to CNN.

The attack occurred about 5:10 p.m. when the North American black bear "escaped the exhibit and engaged with a zookeeper behind the scenes," spokesperson Emily Long said in an email Thursday. "An emergency radio call was initiated and our lethal weapons team responded immediately."

