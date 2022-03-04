Bay County, Florida, declares state of emergency as wildfire grows to over 800 acres By Jamiel Lynch, CNN Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Residents of Bay County, Florida, are asked to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire. Bay County Sheriff's Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fast-moving wildfire in Bay County, Florida, has prompted authorities to issue a state of emergency.The Adkins Road fire has burned over 800 acres, the Florida Forest Service tweeted.The fire is ¾ of a mile wide between Tyndall Parkway and Highway 31 moving north. The area from Transmitter Road to Star Avenue between Highway 321 and Highway 98 is under mandatory evacuation.An emergency shelter for evacuees has been set up at the Hiland Park Baptist Church in Panama City, the post said. This is one of several fires burning in Bay County, according to the sheriff's office.The Florida Forest Service warned earlier today that fire danger levels are elevated statewide due to critically low humidity.Bay County is near the Gulf Coast with cities like Callaway, Lynn Haven and Panama City.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Communities And Neighborhoods Counties Fires Natural Disasters Society Wildfires Continents And Regions Florida North America Southeastern United States The Americas United States Bay County Resident Law Architecture Commerce Company Sheriff Official Danger Level Office State Of Emergency Telecommunications Florida Forest Service Wildfire Shelter Panama City More News News First Black student at University of Alabama dies after receiving school recognition By Sam Perez and Nicole Chavez, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Bay County, Florida, declares state of emergency as wildfire grows to over 800 acres By Jamiel Lynch, CNNUpdated 21 min ago 0 News Engineer in deadly 2015 Philadelphia Amtrak crash found not guilty By Sonia Moghe, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Pets Mama Raccoon Patiently Waits For Guy To Rescue Her Crying Babies | The Dodo 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Bay County, Florida, declares state of emergency as wildfire grows to over 800 acres Engineer in deadly 2015 Philadelphia Amtrak crash found not guilty Mama Raccoon Patiently Waits For Guy To Rescue Her Crying Babies | The Dodo Blinken and NATO chief warn establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine could lead to a 'full-fledged war in Europe' {{title}} Latest First Black student at University of Alabama dies after receiving school recognition Bay County, Florida, declares state of emergency as wildfire grows to over 800 acres Engineer in deadly 2015 Philadelphia Amtrak crash found not guilty Urban Air Adventure Park hosting grand opening Saturday in Buford Blinken and NATO chief warn establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine could lead to a 'full-fledged war in Europe' » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGeorgia High School Association's late bracket change doesn't sit well with BerkmarAt least three people plan to run in open Gwinnett County school board District 4 racePROGRESS: Former Olympic Tennis Center site expected to become 'signature southern gateway' for Gwinnett CountySeckinger High School's latest coaching hires include 3 Gwinnett graduatesGwinnett County Public Schools drops face mask mandate after new guidance from CDCPROGRESS: Snellville's Grove at Towne Center will transform city's downtown areaShooting near Lawrenceville leaves one dead, another in critical condition, Gwinnett County police sayFormer Archer basketball player Malik Sproles, 22, dies in car accidentGwinnett County Public Schools appoints new Starling Elementary School principalSugar Hill native and North Gwinnett High School graduate Holly Haynes crowned as Miss Georgia USA CollectionsON THE MARKET: This secluded Buford home on 7 acres has a large workshop and its own bridgeWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 27, 20225 takeaways from Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson's State of the County AddressGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 4-6PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2022 Run The Reagan road race — Part IIPROGRESS 2022: Year of the Mega Project in Gwinnett CountyPHOTOS: Scenes from the 2022 Run The Reagan road race — Part IIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Feb. 21-2710 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 27World's most delicious pancakes CommentedJury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (6)Lawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker admits to having affair 7 years ago, using resources of Gwinnett Sheriff's Office to facilitate it (6)Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' (5)OPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson (2)Four states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates (2)While awaiting updated CDC guidance, here's the data states are using to lift Covid-19 restrictions (2)Duluth police take out warrant for arrest of gun store owner who was shot during argument (2)Georgia House OKs Republican-backed Gwinnett County commission redistricting map (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools honors Counselors of the Year (1) Featured Businesses Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(800)462-3691 Website Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Do you think the United States is doing enough to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. The sanctions will be effective and the U.S. doesn't need to get more involved. No. The U.S. could do a lot more without sending troops to fight Russia directly. I don't know. This is a really complicated issue. I am not keeping up with the crisis in Ukraine. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.