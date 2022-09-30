Bay Area sheriff's office audit reveals 45 officers failed psychological evaluation

California law states that anyone who wants to be a peace offiicer must pass a psychological evaluation. Leaders of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, whose crime scene technicians are seen in the photo gathering evidence, say they were told differently.

 Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

In Alameda County, just across the bay from San Francisco, 45 sheriff's deputies have had their guns taken away.

They're now confined to desk duties. They cannot arrest anyone. They cannot even issue traffic citations.

