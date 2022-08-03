Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely

 Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue

A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an "undetermined amount of time," according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD).

"Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk to fire crews," the release said. "Bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay."

