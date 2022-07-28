Barack and Michelle Obama to return to White House for portrait unveiling

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.

 Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House later this fall for the unveiling of their White House portraits, according to an Obama spokesperson and the White House.

"On September 7, the President and Dr. Biden will host President and Mrs. Obama for the unveiling ceremony for their official White House portraits and that will be very exciting," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed at Thursday's press briefing.

CNN's Kate Bennett contributed to this report.

