As Colorado Springs residents and leaders wrap their arms around the 25 people injured and others traumatized in the Club Q shooting, loved ones are remembering five patrons who did not survive the attack on the beloved LGBTQ nightclub.

The Saturday night attack could've been worse if not for heroes who subdued the gunman, but that bravery did not arrive in time to save everyone. Colorado Springs police have not released the names of the deceased, but CNN has identified one of those killed as Daniel Aston. His parents also confirmed his identity to a Denver newspaper.

