Bar staff killed in Colorado club shooting helped build 'positive culture' Club Q was known for, coworkers say

Daniel Aston "had so much more life to give to us, and to all his friends and to himself," his mom told a newspaper.

 Jess Dawn/Facebook

As Colorado Springs residents and leaders wrap their arms around the 25 people injured and others traumatized in the Club Q shooting, loved ones are remembering five patrons who did not survive the attack on the beloved LGBTQ nightclub.

The Saturday night attack could've been worse if not for heroes who subdued the gunman, but that bravery did not arrive in time to save everyone. Colorado Springs police have not released the names of the deceased, but CNN has confirmed that two of those killed were bartender Derrick Rump and his supervisor, Daniel Aston.

CNN's Don Lemon and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.