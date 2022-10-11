Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed

Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial," smiles and waves as he leaves the courthouse after a judge overturned Syed's 2000 murder conviction and ordered a new trial during a hearing at the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., September 19.
Baltimore prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against Adnan Syed, the man who spent over two decades behind bars for the killing of his ex-girlfriend and whose murder case was featured in the landmark podcast "Serial."
The charges were dropped at a virtual hearing Tuesday morning, according to Emily Witty, public information officer for Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City.
Syed, who was 17 at the time of her death, was charged with her killing, convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment and sentenced to life in prison.
Yet he has long maintained his innocence, and his story was featured in the "Serial" podcast that raised questions about the conviction and his legal representation. The podcast reached a huge audience and set off a true-crime podcasting boom as well as further examinations of the case, including the HBO docuseries, "The Case Against Adnan Syed."
The reinvestigation of the case revealed evidence about the possible involvement of two suspects other than Syed that was not properly turned over to defense attorneys, prosecutors said. The reinvestigation also raised questions about the reliability of cell phone data records, which were used to corroborate testimony of a witness who said he helped Syed dig a hole for the victim's body.
Based on the prosecution's motion, a judge last month vacated the conviction and freed Syed, who walked out of the courthouse to cheers and applause from supporters. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor with tracking, according to Becky Feldman, chief of the Sentencing Review Unit of the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors had 30 days to decide whether to pursue a new trial and were waiting on DNA analysis to determine their next steps.
