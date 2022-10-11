Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed

Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial," smiles and waves as he leaves the courthouse after a judge overturned Syed's 2000 murder conviction and ordered a new trial during a hearing at the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., September 19.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Baltimore prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against Adnan Syed, the man who spent over two decades behind bars for the killing of his ex-girlfriend and whose murder case was featured in the landmark podcast "Serial."

The charges were dropped at a virtual hearing Tuesday morning, according to Emily Witty, public information officer for Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City.