Authorities in Washington County are searching for a missing 46-year-old woman who disappeared during dinner last week.
Officials say 46-year-old Tina Prince was last seen Friday night around 8 at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville, according to Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta.
Over the weekend, investigators said they found Prince's 2018 Kia Forte, but say they still have not found the missing woman. Officials say she could possibly be in the Macon area.
Prince's daughter, Kenzie Prince, told WRDW TV in Augusta that her mother received a call while they were eating at the restaurant, left to answer it, and then disappeared. She did not know who the caller was on the other end of the line.
Officials described the missing woman, a first-grade teacher at a local school, as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has auburn hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information that could help with the search, is asked to call Investigator Trey Burgamy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 553-0911.
