Austin Cindric wins crash-filled Daytona 500 By Jacob Lev and Ralph Ellis, CNN Feb 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Cindric took the checkered flag to win the crash-filled 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.The 23-year-old Cindric slightly beat out Bubba Wallace to win his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory.Wallace finished second, with Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five. The race was red-flagged with nine laps to go after a wreck involving Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and a few other drivers.Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the leader during the restart with seven laps to go but crashed into the wall after Brad Keselowski gave him a push from behind. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin crashed out of the event for the first time in his career, after getting caught up in an eight-car incident near the end of the opening stage.The race featured "Next Gen" vehicles, meaning every car that hit the track had never been used in an official points race.The new body styles and components were designed to help curb costs for teams and provide closer racing.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 