August 30 Afghanistan-Taliban news By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Brad Lendon, Jessie Yeung and Sheena McKenzie, CNN Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +98 PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football League, George Pierce Park and Mountain Park Photos: Youth Sports Pictures Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Afghanistan Asia Continents And Regions Middle East Middle East And North Africa South Asia More News News US completes withdrawal from Afghanistan By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNNUpdated 28 min ago 0 News First male to speak publicly of alleged sexual abuse by R. Kelly testifies at trial By Sonia Moghe, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News Here's how Louisiana hospitals are handling the double onslaught of Hurricane Ida and Covid-19 By Amir Vera, Rebekah Riess and Elizabeth Joseph, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News 'I don't want them to kill my kids': Afghan translator's desperate journey from the clutches of the Taliban to a new life in the US By Anna Coren and Jessie Yeung, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest US completes withdrawal from Afghanistan First male to speak publicly of alleged sexual abuse by R. Kelly testifies at trial Here's how Louisiana hospitals are handling the double onslaught of Hurricane Ida and Covid-19 'I don't want them to kill my kids': Afghan translator's desperate journey from the clutches of the Taliban to a new life in the US Gov. Brian Kemp announces incentive for COVID shots, aid for oxygen supplies » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMarket by Macy's concept stores to open in Snellville, McDonough this fallState school board approves new math standards for GeorgiaFormer Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuitMCLEOD: Stop saying: 'People don't want to work'Nearly 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Gwinnett County Public Schools on MondayGwinnett Animal Shelter participating in 'Clear the Shelters' adoption driveFulton County, despite having a higher vaccination rate, has overtaken Gwinnett and leads Georgia in total COVID casesGCPS currently has more than 1,000 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in its schoolsSnellville building its 'heart' with Towne Center projectJohns Creek woman accused of stabbing husband to death CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 29, 2021GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Aug. 27-30ON THE MARKET: Pool, golf course views highlight this Duluth area estate that also boasts 'breathtaking' dining roomPHOTOS: Norcross at Mill Creek FootballPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 23PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 30PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 23IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 23-29He was EXPELLED! Celebrities who proved good school grades aren't everything CommentedRenters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1) Featured Businesses Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Labor Day weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We plan to travel and stay overnight. We are planning a day trip. We plan to entertain family and friends at home. We are going to stay home with those in our household, for safety. We're planning a streaming binge all weekend. We have plans to do something not listed here. We don't have any plans... yet. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.