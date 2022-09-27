A federal civil suit was filed in the US District Court of Connecticut Tuesday on behalf of Randy Cox, who is now partially paralyzed after an injury in the back of a New Haven police van, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Scot X. Esdaile, the NAACP Connecticut state president.

Cox, 36, was being transported to a detention center in a van unequipped with a seat belt at the time of his June 19 arrest, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. The injury occurred when the van came to a sudden stop and Cox, who was handcuffed and not in a seat belt, slid headfirst into the van's interior wall.

CNN's Holly Yan, Jennifer Henderson, Amy Simonson, Steve Almasy and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.

