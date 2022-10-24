Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department 'will not permit voters to be intimidated' ahead of midterms

 Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Reuters/FILE

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department "will not permit voters to be intimidated" during November's midterm elections.

"The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who's qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated," Garland said during a press briefing.

CNN's Geneva Sands, Hannah Rabinowitz, Daniel Dale and Kyung Lah contributed to this report.

