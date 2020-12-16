Feld Entertainment, Inc., announced Tuesday the complete schedule for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship season, which includes a stop at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton.
The events at Atlanta Motor Speedway are Saturday, April 10, Tuesday, April 13 and Saturday, April 17. AMS joins a small list of venues in Atlanta to host Supercross dating back to 1977 at Fulton County Stadium. The April triple-header will be a first for the speedway and a first for the Atlanta market.
FanFest is currently scheduled to take place in Atlanta because it provides adequate space to feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus authentic Supercross and racer merchandise sold via contactless shopping. Ticketed patrons will be allowed to move between the FanFest perimeter and the stadium to watch qualifying at designated times.
Supercross has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to live events. Seating capacity will be reduced at each stadium with a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. Information about AMS-specific safety protocols can be found on its website. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests age 2 and older must wear a face covering except when actively eating and drinking — local venue rules also apply.
On-sale ticket information will be forthcoming and fans can stay up to date by visiting SupercrossLIVE.com.
