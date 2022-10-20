DC: U.S. Capitol, Sen. Blumenthal and Sen. Graham Press Conf

A federal appeals court ruled that Atlanta investigators can subpoena Senator Lindsey Graham in the 2020 election investigation in Georgia. Graham is seen here in Washington, D.C., on September 29.

 Graeme Sloan/Sipa/AP

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham's emergency request that it halt a subpoena for his testimony from the Atlanta-area grand jury investigating efforts to undermine the 2020 election in Georgia.

The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court judge in ruling that the South Carolina Republican senator may be questioned about certain topics.