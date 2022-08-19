Atlanta-area DA says Lindsey Graham testimony 'crucial' to investigation

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham attends a news conference at the US Capitol on August 5, 2022.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Atlanta-area district attorney investigating the GOP effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia says Sen. Lindsey Graham should appear before the special grand jury next week despite the South Carolina Republican's appeal to postpone the appearance.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office wrote in a court filing Friday that Graham should have to appear to testify before the county's special purpose grand jury next week because he is "crucial" to its investigation and "not simply because he possesses necessary and material information but also because he is expected to provide information regarding additional sources of relevant information."

