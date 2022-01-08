At least six people were killed after a massive rock fell on top of three tourist boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, state fire department officials said.
About 32 people were also injured after the boulder fell on the boats and 20 people remain missing, Brazilian state media Agência Brasil reported.
Nine people were taken to nearby hospitals while authorities investigate the incident.
The rock was loosened at Furnas Lake in Capitólio due to heavy rains, according to Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas Gerais, a landlocked state in southeastern Brazil.
"I stand in solidarity with the families at this difficult time," Zema wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to act to provide the necessary protection and support."
A video that was posted on social media showed tourists on other boats in the Furnas Lake shouting "get out of there" right before the rock fell.
Col. Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais Fire Department, said during a press conference that the searches for the missing persons would continue, but the divers would stop their search during the night for their safety.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted the video, adding that the Navy deployed a relief force team to join the search and rescue efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.