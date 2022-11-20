Mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs leaves at least 5 dead, 18 wounded

A general view of Club Q as police responded to a mass shooting there on Sunday.

 Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

An armed 22-year-old entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday night and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 18 others, before patrons stopped and disarmed him, police said Sunday.

The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. He used a long rifle in the shooting, and two firearms were found at the scene, he said.

CNN's Michelle Watson and Rosa Flores contributed to this report.