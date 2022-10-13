At least 4 injured in Raleigh, North Carolina, active shooting, police say

North Carolina police said they are responding to an "active shooting" in an east Raleigh neighborhood.

 WTVD

At least four people were injured in what police have called an "active shooting" in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.

"The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes," Raleigh Police tweeted.

CNN's Dianne Gallagher and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.