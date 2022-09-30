Less than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona barreled through Puerto Rico, the island's health department says at least 25 deaths may be linked to the storm.

Fiona hit the US territory as a Category 1 storm on September 18, dropping record rainfall, unleashing mudslides, flooding neighborhoods and leaving most of the island without power or water. It made landfall almost exactly five years after Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm, delivered a blow from which the island has never fully recovered.

