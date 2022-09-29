At least 2 dead on Sanibel Island, which is cut off from Florida's mainland after Ian's storm surge severs causeway

At least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, according to video from CNN affiliates WBBH and WPLG, severing the Sanibel and Captiva islands' only connection to Florida's mainland.

 Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire

Hurricane Ian has left at least two people dead on Sanibel Island and ripped away several parts of the causeway that was the island's only access to Florida's mainland.

On Thursday night, dozens of people remained stranded, according to Sanibel City Mayor Holly Smith. At least five sections of the Sanibel Causeway -- which connects the barrier islands, including Sanibel and Captiva, to the mainland -- were washed away by the storm, Lee County officials said. (Lee County includes Fort Myers in addition to Sanibel and Captiva islands and Cape Coral.)

