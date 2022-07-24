Rescuers in the Bahamas have found the bodies of 17 Haitian migrants thought to have died after their vessel capsized in rough seas during a "suspected human smuggling operation," the country's leader said.

The bodies of 15 females, a male and an infant were found in the water after the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force responded to reports of a boating incident seven miles off New Providence just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a statement.

CNN's Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

