At least 16 killed as explosion rocks mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar By Ehsan Popalzai, CNN Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 People react near the scene after the explosion. Murteza Khaliqi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The incident happened during Friday prayers. Murteza Khaliqi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The blast hit a Shia community mosque in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on October 15. Murteza Khaliqi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At least 16 people were killed and 32 injured after an explosion hit a Shia mosque in Kandahar during Friday prayers, a doctor at a hospital in the Afghan city told CNN.The doctor, who preferred to remain unnamed for security reasons, is at the Mirwais hospital where victims of the blast are being treated.The spokesman for the Taliban-run Ministry of Interior, Qari Saeed Khosty, also confirmed the explosion on Twitter adding that a number of people had died and were injured.Last Friday, at least 20 people were killed and 90 others wounded in a blast from a suicide bomber at another Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz. This is a breaking news story, more to follow.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Afghanistan Asia Buildings And Structures Continents And Regions Explosions Kandahar Middle East Middle East And North Africa Mosques Points Of Interest Religious Buildings South Asia Mosque Shia Islam Weaponry Blast Doctor Cable News Network Spokesman Twitter Adding Bombings International Relations And National Security Misc Organizations National Security Suicide Bombings Taliban Terrorism Terrorism And Counter-terrorism Terrorist Attacks Unrest, Conflicts And War More News +3 News At least 16 killed as explosion rocks mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar By Ehsan Popalzai, CNNUpdated 24 min ago 0 News Officer killed on new beat considered career change but decided, 'I love what I'm doing,' his father said By Jason Hanna, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News NASA's Lucy mission is ready to launch and explore never-before-seen asteroids By Ashley Strickland, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News 5 things to know for October 15: Covid, Capitol riot, Lebanon, United Nations, China By AJ Willingham, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin welcome twins 'Introducing, Selma Blair' turns her MS diagnosis into a deeply personal documentary +2 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and 'Day of the Dead' stretch movie horror into series Elizabeth Olsen True Crime Drama ‘Love & Death’: HBO Max Releases First Look Images {{title}} Latest DALY: Apply pesticides according to label directions At least 16 killed as explosion rocks mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar Officer killed on new beat considered career change but decided, 'I love what I'm doing,' his father said NASA's Lucy mission is ready to launch and explore never-before-seen asteroids 5 things to know for October 15: Covid, Capitol riot, Lebanon, United Nations, China » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMark Richt shares emotional moment with former University of Georgia player Tra Battle at Gwinnett County Co-op eventGwinnett's nearly 2,000-acre Rowen development is attracting interest from companiesGwinnett to join Hefty Energy Bag program for hard-to-recycle itemsGwinnett police recruit from Stockbridge dies after experiencing medical emergency during trainingSuspect in deadly shooting at Lawrenceville-area home turns himself in to policeKroger stores will begin closing one hour earlier this weekendNorcross' Buford Highway Master Plan envisions a denser, more urban corridorThe Apple Truck will visit Lawrenceville to sell Michigan apples, cider on SaturdayLanier grad Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M to stunning upset of No. 1 AlabamaConstruction for former Olympic Tennis Center site redevelopment expected to begin soon CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 10, 2021ON THE MARKET: This one-of-a-kind Suwanee property boasts nearly 2 acresWANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Oct. 11PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 11MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Moving Rogers Bridge in DuluthPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 11GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 8-10IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 4-10PHOTOS: Scenes from Kip Moore and Maddie & Tae concert at Buford Community Center CommentedRepublican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick says Gwinnett schools should drop face mask mandate, claims masks do harm (6)Gwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident (5)YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (2)Memo shows Trump lawyer's six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election (2)Gwinnett commissioners will vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana on Tuesday (2)Georgia Senate releases first proposed congressional redistricting map (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)Gwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside' (2) Featured Businesses Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 404-881-2100 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What's your favorite thing about autumn/fall? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: The weather is getting cooler. The leaves change colors. Football. It's not summer. Corn mazes. Hay rides. Going to the fair. Fall break from school. The smells. We're that much closer to my favorite season, winter. I like something that's not listed. I don't like anything about autumn/fall. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.