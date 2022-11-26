At least one person was killed and five people were wounded in a shooting after a "dispute occurred that escalated to gunfire" near Atlanta's Atlantic Station retail district Saturday night, according to police.

At around 8 p.m., a "group of juveniles" were escorted off Atlantic Station property by off-duty Atlanta police officers and Atlantic Station personnel, Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said in a news conference.

CNN's Colin Jeffery and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.