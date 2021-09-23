breakingfeaturedurgent At least 1 dead, 12 others injured after shooting at Memphis-area Kroger By Rebekah Riess, CNN Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Scenes from outside the Kroger on New Byhalia Road in Collierville where a shooting took place Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23, 2021. Jrca7816 Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal An active shooter situation took place at a Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, just east of Memphis, according to Jennifer Casey, a spokesperson for the town. Dima Amro/The Commercial Appeal/USA Today Network Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At least one person was killed and 12 others injured in a shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, Police Chief Dale Lane said Thursday afternoon.The shooter was also found dead, Lane said.At least one patient was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital's location in Collierville, spokesperson Kimberly Alexander told CNN. She would not provide any information on the condition of the patient. Town spokesperson Jennifer Casey told The Commercial Appeal newspaper she did not know the extent of the victims' injuries.The scene has since been secured, Casey told CNN. Collierville is just southeast of Memphis. Memphis police tweeted they had gone to the store at 240 New Byhalia Road to assist.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 These are the best songs EVER! For the first time since 2004, Rolling Stone magazine has unveiled a list of the 500 best songs of all time. Click for more.

CNN's Jenn Selva contributed to this report. 