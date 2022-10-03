Five days after Hurricane Ian left parts of southwest Florida in ruins, search and rescue teams continued to go door-to-door, or ruin-to-ruin, looking for survivors.

A FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force from Virginia arrived in the hard-hit Fort Myers area Sunday, and on Monday were knocking on doors on Fort Myers Beach, a small island town that's now an island of rubble.

