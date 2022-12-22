The International Space Station is set to receive its second solar power boost in a month during a spacewalk on Thursday. The event will come after a piece of wayward space garbage interfered with plans to carry out the spacewalk Wednesday.

NASA was forced to implement a 24-hour delay so that the space station could fire up its thrusters to move out of the way of the debris, which was identified as a fragment of an old Russian rocket. Near-collisions in space are common, as low-Earth orbit — the area in which the ISS orbits — is becoming increasingly congested with satellites and space junk.

