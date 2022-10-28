Assailant tried to tie up Paul Pelosi in home attack and shouted, 'Where is Nancy?' sources say

Paul Pelosi (right), the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at the couple's home in San Francisco early on October 28. Pelosi is pictured here in Washington, DC, on March 17.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

The man who assaulted Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tried to tie him up "until Nancy got home," according to two sources familiar with the situation. When the police arrived, the assailant was saying he was "waiting for Nancy."

Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco by a male assailant early Friday morning, law enforcement sources told CNN. The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi was searching for the speaker of the House, according to a source briefed on the attack. The intruder confronted the speaker's husband in their San Francisco home shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" according to the source.

