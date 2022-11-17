Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month.

Xi has already used the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to stake out how he wants China to viewed by his counterparts -- framing the country as an agent of regional unity in a written speech released ahead of Friday's opening day.

