Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 11:21 am
United States secretary of defense Ash Carter watches the game between the Navy Midshipman and the Army Black Knights during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field in 2015.
Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama's final defense secretary, has died, his family said. He was 68.
Carter, who led the Defense Department from February 2015 to January 2017, suffered a "sudden cardiac event" on Monday night in Boston, his family said in a statement.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Ava and Will.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
