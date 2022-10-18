The US Army Corps of Engineers has launched construction on a 1,500-foot-wide underwater levee in the Mississippi River to prevent saltwater from pushing up the river amid record-low river levels and flow rates.

While drought in the US becomes more frequent and intense, sea level is rising along the coasts. These two impacts of the climate crisis are literally clashing against one another in Louisiana at the mouth of the Mississippi River, where low flow is allowing saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico to push up the river, threatening drinking water supply.

