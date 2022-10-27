As Texas police leader gives an update today on Uvalde school massacre response, victims' relatives are expected to urge his ouster

Steven McCraw, center, the Texas Department of Public Safety's top official, is due to deliver the first formal, public update to his agency's oversight panel on its officers' actions during the May massacre at a Uvalde elementary school.

 Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

The Texas Department of Public Safety's top official is due to deliver Thursday the first formal, public update to his agency's oversight panel on its officers' actions during the May massacre at a Uvalde elementary school, with families of the victims, furious over the response, expected to attend the meeting and call on him to resign.

Col. Steven McCraw's remarks before the Texas Public Safety Commission will follow the referral of seven DPS officers for investigation by the agency's inspector general for what they did -- or didn't do -- as a gunman killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary in the worst US school shooting in nearly a decade.